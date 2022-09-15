Samsung is offering some fantastic deals on the Z Flip 4, Odyssey Neo G8, and Neo QN800B

Samsung is offering some great deals on some of its latest products. Whether you’ve been looking for a new smartphone, gaming monitor, or TV, Samsung has you covered. Today, Samsung is offering promotions on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Odyseey Neo G8 monitor, and the Neo QN800B 8K Smart TV.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the most affordable foldable smartphones on the market. Despite its price, it offers a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and comes in a beautiful array of colors. If that wasn’t enough, the current model offers a more compact design, an improved battery, and a tougher design when compared to the previous model. Samsung has also made strides with the camera, offering improved image quality in low-light scenarios.

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor

The 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor delivers high-end visuals thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also offers a sleek design, and the Quantum Mini-LED curved display with a 1000R curvature brings immersion to another level. Samsung currently has this monitor on sale, knocking $200 off of its retail price, coming in at $1,299.99.

Samsung 65-inch Neo QN800B QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

If you’re looking for a top-tier TV, Samsung has you covered with one of its latest offerings for 2022. The Samsung 65-inch Neo QN800B QLED 8K Smart TV offers incredible picture quality thanks to its mini LED arrays and its Neural Quantum Processor. Despite its large size, the TV is quite slim and even offers support for Dolby Atmos. Those that are into casual gaming will appreciate its 120Hz refresh rate and support for Samsung Gaming Hub, allowing you to connect to some of the most popular game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and more. If interested, for a limited time, Samsung will be knocking $700 off its retail price, dropping the price down to $2,799.99.