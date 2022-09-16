Samsung doesn’t want you to buy iPhones, so you get more deals on its foldables and flagships

For the next few days, Samsung is offering some great deals on its most coveted smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These are the greatest foldable smartphones and the best Android handsets on the market. So if you’ve been thinking about buying a new smartphone, now might be the time.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable smartphones on the market. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, offers a massive 120Hz display for multi-tasking, and even has support for a stylus. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 utilizes Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus Plus to keep the outer and inner display protected. Now, for a limited time, Samsung is knocking $200 off of the price of the device, bringing it down to $1,599.99. Plus, it’s offering a free memory upgrade to 512GB and also throwing in a free case with a stylus.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the most affordable foldable smartphones. The phone has a sleek design and compact style but also packs immense power with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Furthermore, the handset is available in a wide array of colors, and there is even a Bespoke Edition that can be customized to your liking. Samsung is discounting the device by $100 for a limited time and also doubling the memory, which is quite a steal.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a powerful smartphone with an elegant design. The handset has a large 6.8-inch 120Hz display, a powerful processor, and 108MP main camera. The smartphone also offers support for a stylus, allowing you to scribble down notes while on the go. Furthermore, it offers all-day battery life and can charge instantly with its Super Fast Charging capabilities. Samsung is now slashing $150 off its retail price and is also offering up to an $850 trade-in credit for your used phone.

While the above sales will be valid until September 18, Samsung is holding an additional limited-time flash sale that will take place on September 16 from 3 pm to 6 pm ET. During this time, Samsung is offering a special promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, knocking $750 off the price of the phone. Regardless of which phone you choose, right now is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on some great foldable smartphones.