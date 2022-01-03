Samsung details new MicroLED, Mini LED, and Lifestyle TVs for 2022

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung has made a bunch of big product announcements. The company has already showcased its 2022 monitor lineup, new eco-friendly remotes, and new features for its smart TVs. But the South Korean giant isn’t stopping just there as it has now shared details of its 2022 TV lineup, which includes a new Micro LED TV lineup, new Neo QLED models, and enhancements to the Frame TV lineup.

2022 MicroLED TVs

Samsung started selling pre-made MicroLED models to end consumers with the 110-inch MicroLED TV last year. The company later added smaller 99-inch and 76-inch models to the lineup. At CES 2022, the company will unveil the new MicroLED TV lineup in three different sizes: 110-inch, 101-inch, and 89-inch.

Samsung touts several improvements to the Micro LED technology, including 20-bit greyscale depth, 100% of DCI-P3 and Adobe RBG color gamut, Dolby Atmos support, and Multi View support which allows users to view content from four different sources simultaneously in 4K.

2022 Neo QLED TVs

The 2022 Neo QLED TVs come in 4K and 8K resolution and feature Mini LED display technology. While the new lineup doesn’t offer any drastic changes, there are still some notable improvements. For one, Samsung increased the brightness level from 12 to 14-bit gradation for greater control of Mini LEDs, allowing the new TVs to control their lighting across 16,383 steps, a significant improvement over the previous 4,096 steps. Then there’s a new feature called Shape Adaptive Light which analyzes lines, shapes, and surfaces to provide enhanced brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen. The 2022 OLED TVs also feature Real Depth Enhancer which adds a sense of depth to scenes by determining and processing an object on the screen against its background.

Finally, the 2022 Neo QLED TV lineup features EyeComfort mode that automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and white balance based on ambient lighting for a comfortable viewing experience.

For starters, Mini LED technology is based on LCD, but it employs thousands of tiny backlight diodes to offer vastly superior contrast, higher brightness, and improved HDR performance rivaling OLED panels.

New enhancements for The Frame

Samsung’s The Frame TV lineup is getting even better. Samsung says the new lineup features a new anti-glare, low-reflection panel that looks and feels like a real paper. The anti-glare panel will allow art pieces displayed on the Frame to look more natural compared to the previous models that had glossy displays. The Frame 2022 has a 4K HDR display and will be available in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 85-inch.

Samsung hasn’t detailed pricing, exact specifications, and availability of its 2022 TV lineup.