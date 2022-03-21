These Samsung devices will receive the new camera features in One UI 4.1

Samsung released a new version of One UI based on Android 12 with its flagship Galaxy S22 series last month. The software release includes a host of new camera features, including an advanced portrait mode with pet recognition, support for portrait shots in night mode, telephoto lens support for portrait video, and more. Over the last few days, Samsung has rolled out the One UI 4.1 update to a couple of older Galaxy smartphones, bringing some of these new features to the devices. However, the company doesn’t plan on rolling out all the new One UI 4.1 camera features to older Galaxy flagships.

As per a recent post on the Samsung Community forums, the One UI 4.1 update for older Galaxy flagships will include some of the new Galaxy S22 camera features. But the update won’t bring all the new features to all devices. Check out the section below for more information on which camera feature will be available on your device.

Night mode portrait: Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S20 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S20 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G Pet recognition: Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, S20 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE

Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, S20 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE Portrait mode light positioning: Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, S20 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE

Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, S20 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE Telephoto lens portrait video: Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, S21 FE

Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, S21 FE Enhanced Director’s View: Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Telephoto pro/pro video support: Galaxy S21 Ultra; Galaxy Z Fold 3, Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2 (planned to be supported in the first half of 2022)

Galaxy S21 Ultra; Galaxy Z Fold 3, Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2 (planned to be supported in the first half of 2022) Snapchat integration: Galaxy S21 series

In addition, the post reveals that One UI 4.1 will also bring some changes to the camera UI on these devices. For instance, the Single Take mode will be moved to the ‘More’ menu and the AR Doodle mode will be moved to the ‘AR Zone’ menu. Furthermore, the company is planning additional improvements, like support for night portrait photography using telephoto lenses, a new Detailed enhancement function for high-resolution images using AI, and improvements for the auto-framing feature. These improvements will roll out to Galaxy smartphones in the first half of this year.

Source: Samsung