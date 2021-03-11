Samsung DeX arrives on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with One UI 3.1

Earlier this month, Samsung rolled out Android 11 to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which introduced One UI 3.1. At the time, we wondered if the software meant the tablet would support DeX. Wonder no more, because we have our answer.

SamMobile reports One UI 3.1 introduces Samsung DeX support to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which brings a desktop-like UI to the tablet. The feature is great for productivity, and extends the capabilities of Samsung’s device and the tasks you can perform, especially when connected to an external display. DeX essentially turns the slate into a portable computer.

What we don’t know is if the feature works wirelessly with monitors and TVs. Either way, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s larger display already provides a big enough canvas to take advantage of DeX’s capabilities. SamMobile published a video demonstrating DeX on the tablet, along with some of the other features introduced with One UI 3.1.

The full changelog is pretty robust, and you can view it here. There are visual changes, improved performance, better customization, and a lot more. On the customization side of things, Samsung said adjusting the lock screen is easier, and you can add a widget to check your usage time right on the lock screen. There are also new icons and lock screen widgets that make it easier to find and control your routines.

The Galaxy S6 Lite with One UI 3.1 also introduces Settings with a new look that’s simpler to navigate, more input languages in the Samsung Keyboard, and productivity enhancements, including new routine suggestions based on your daily life and usage patterns.

Overall, it’s a pretty big update, and makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite feel like an all-new device. The build number for the update is P615XXU4CUBB and should be rolling out to the tablet now.

Featured image via Reddit user Alex Montenegro