Samsung Display to reportedly supply 80 million OLED panels for iPhone 14 models

BOE's OLED panels to be evaluated this week

Over the last several weeks, we’ve seen several leaks about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. The leaks suggest that Apple will finally drop the ugly notch on the iPhone 14 series in favor of a dual hole-punch cutout for the Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. In addition, we’ve learned that Apple might offer a better selfie shooter on the iPhone 14 series and up to 6GB RAM. A new report from Korea IT News now reveals that Apple will source around 80 million OLED panels from Samsung Display for the iPhone 14 models.

Industry insiders with knowledge of Apple’s plans say that Samsung Display will supply around 80 million OLED panels for all four models in the iPhone 14 lineup. The report further highlights that Samsung Display will deliver 6.1-inch OLED panels for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch panels for the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Of the estimated 80 million panels, 38.17 million will be supplied just for the affordable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

However, Samsung Display might not be the only display supplier for the iPhone 14 series. A separate report from The Elec reveals that Apple will evaluate BOE’s OLED panel for the iPhone 14 series this week. The Chinese display maker is reportedly hoping to get approval within the month to meet production deadlines.

It’s worth noting that Apple caught BOE making changes to the circuit width of the thin film transistors on the OLED panels for the iPhone 13 earlier this year. Due to this, BOE’s OLED panel supply for the iPhone 13 series dipped this February. BOE now aims to get approval for as many panels for the iPhone 14 series before it goes into production later this year. However, sources claim that Apple might limit BOE to only 5 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series following the recent debacle.

