Samsung will reportedly ditch Exynos in favor of Qualcomm for the Galaxy S23 series

Over the last several years, Samsung has been using its own chipsets in its Galaxy line of handsets. Despite mixed results with its SoC over the years, the company has continued to use its own processors, although recently, in a more limited fashion. If a new report is to be believed, Samsung might ditch the Exynos processor completely for its upcoming Galaxy S23 line.

According to analyst Ming-chi Kuo, Qualcomm will become the sole SoC supplier for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. It appears that this might be the case because Samsung’s own next-generation SoC won’t be able to compete with Qualcomm’s SM8550 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) next-gen chipset. Over the years, Qualcomm has done an excellent job of optimizing its chips for numerous applications and platforms, while Samsung has struggled with this, especially on its smartphone hardware.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Previous top-of-the-line Samsung devices have suffered from heating, performance, and even battery issues. Our own Adam Conway had issues with his Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 Ultra, citing problems with performance and the display. This is only a recent example of the problems that have cropped up with Samsung’s Exynos SoC, with reports going back for years. Because of the impending switch to Qualcomm for Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup, Kuo expects that Qualcomm will gain more market share with high-end devices going forward.

Of course, we will have to wait quite some time before we can see what Samsung has in store for its Galaxy S23 line. At this point, not much has been leaked, but there is some information out there that states that the Galaxy S23 handsets could arrive with a 200MP camera sensor. If this is true, it could be quite a game-changer when compared to its peers.

Should Samsung drop its Exynos chips from its flagship smartphone lineup? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo