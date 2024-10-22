Key Takeaways Samsung's new 990 Evo Plus SSD line includes a 4TB model with high read/write speeds, great for gaming and AI tasks.

The 4TB model boasts 1,050K IOPS random read speed and 1,400K IOPS random write speed, without using a DRAM cache.

The pricing for the 990 Evo Plus range starts at $109.99 for the 1TB model, $184.99 for the 2TB, and $344.99 for the 4TB, with impressive performance.

If you're looking for lots of SSD storage, Samsung has just the thing for you. After announcing them in September, the company has finally released its latest range of 990 Evo SSDs which you can pick up right now. While the new range features an SSD for every use-case, the star of the show is a new stick with double the storage of the previous range, boasting an impressive 4TB of storage in a tiny board.

Samsung releases the 990 Evo Plus SSD with a 4TB version

As announced on the Samsung Newsroom, the tech giant has finally released its new line 990 Evo Plus SSDs. If this is the first time you've heard of them, these SSDs are an improvement over the previous 990 Evo range, including a new 4TB model that's a big jump over the Evo's 2TB limit. If you're not in the market for that much data, the 990 Evo Plus range has a 1TB and 2TB model for sale.

Samsung has a lot of good things to say about its new SSD range, and for good reason:

The 4TB model of the 990 EVO Plus boasts an industry-leading random read speed of 1,050K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 1,400K IOPS for random write. This remarkable feat nearly rivals that of SSD products with DRAM, despite not using a DRAM cache, making it an optimal solution for gaming and AI tasks that require high performance.

If you're interested in picking one up, you can grab one right now with an MSRP of $109.99 for the 1TB model, $184.99 for the 2TB model, and $344.99 for the 4TB model. And if you'd like to see how these boards perform before you put down your hard-earned money, check out our review of the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 2TB model where we gave it an impressive 8/10 score.