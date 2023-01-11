After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung recently confirmed that it will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year on February 1. The company will announce the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 series at the event, which will include three new devices -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, this might be the last time Samsung offers three phones as part of its flagship lineup.

Samsung is reportedly planning to drop the 'Plus' variant starting next year due to poor sales. Industry insiders familiar with the company's plans have told The Elec that the Galaxy S24 series will only include two phones, the regular Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The publication notes that Samsung currently has two development projects, DM1 and DM3, in the works. These refer to the base and Ultra variants. While it had initially planned on releasing three phones, the DM2 development project was likely dropped following a recent discussion.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung might have come to this decision following poor Galaxy S22 Plus sales. According to market research firm GfK, the Plus variant only accounted for 17% of total Galaxy S22 shipments last year. On the other hand, the regular and ultra variants accounted for 38% and 45% of shipments, respectively.

Dropping the 'Plus' model from its flagship Galaxy S series will likely benefit Samsung in more ways than one. In addition to saving the company resources spent on its development, the move could also generate more revenue by pushing buyers who want a bigger display towards the pricey Ultra variant.

The report further adds that Samsung could also drop the upcoming Galaxy A7x series and Galaxy A2x series devices to simplify its portfolio. However, it could resurrect its Fan Edition lineup of affordable flagships after skipping the Galaxy S22 FE. At the moment, it's not clear if Samsung plans to launch a Fan Edition variant of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. We'll let you know as soon as we have more details.

Source: The Elec