Grab the Samsung Duo charging pad for just $35 today

Samsung is one of many companies that sell wireless chargers with slots for two devices, but the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is somewhat unique, as it supports charging Galaxy Watches. Now you can get the latest Wireless Charger Duo for $34.99 on Amazon, as part of Black Friday. That’s $25 below the original price, and one dollar cheaper than the sale we covered in September.

This charging pad can wirelessly power two devices at the same time, though the second pad is mostly intended for accessories — like a Galaxy Watch or true wireless earbuds. The smaller pad also has magnets, so Galaxy Watches attach more securely. Galaxy smartphones (Note5 and later) can reach 9W on the Pad Duo with the included wall charger, iPhones (iPhone 8 and later) will top out at 7.5W, and everything else will charge at 5W.

This charging pad is a good value, especially considering Samsung includes the power adapter and cable in the box — many wireless charging pads (including Apple’s official MagSafe charger) are sold without a wall adapter. However, this charger is only compatible with devices that use standard Qi charging and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch devices. You can’t use the watch area to charge an Apple Watch, for example.

