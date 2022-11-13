Samsung is offering some impressive deals on its S22 series of phones, knocking hundreds off and offering even more in trade in credits.

Before the official start of the holiday shopping season, retailers have been offering impressive discounts with early Black Friday deals. The same rings true for Samsung, who started early with its early Black Friday promotions, knocking hundreds off of its most popular products. If you've been looking into getting a Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy S22 series are probably some of the best handsets available, and now, you can take advantage of special promotional pricing on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is simply the most complete Android smartphone on the market, offering the best screen, the most versatile camera system, the best SoC in Android, and a stylus. View at Samsung

This is the pinnacle of what Samsung has built over generations of Galaxy S devices. The Galaxy S22 Ultra might not be named a top contender for best smartphone of the year, but don't be fooled it deserves to be in the conversation. The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive 108MP main camera, and a 10x telephoto lens, with support for a stylus. Right now, you'll get $225 off the price of the phone and additional discounts for being an XDA reader.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the mid flagship of the company's 2022 lineup, bringing over top of the line performance, display, and camera capabilities. It runs One UI 4.1 (based on Android 12). View at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus gets the same powerful process as the S22 Ultra but has a smaller screen coming in at 6.6-inches, but it's still 120Hz and plenty vivid, being an AMOLED panel. The handset has a 50MP main camera sensor and packs plenty of battery life thanks to its 4,500mAh battery. Samsung is offering a great deal on the Galaxy S22 Plus, knocking $150 off the retail price of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22 offers a gorgeous 6.1-inch AMOLED display and capable cameras. View at Samsung

Samsung's base model of the S22 series still manages to offer tons of power, utilizing the same processor that you would find in the Galaxy S22 Ultra model. You get a smaller screen coming in at 6.1-inches and a 50MP main camera. The Galaxy S22 is being discounted by $75 for a limited time. If you're looking to enhance the deals, even more, you can always trade in your existing smartphone, where you can earn up to an additional $700 in credit.