Samsung’s early Black Friday deals include $250 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more

This year’s Black Friday is quickly approaching, and companies want to be the first to the punch. If you’re looking to buy some new Samsung gifts for a loved one (or yourself, we don’t judge), there are some great deals going on right now on a variety of different products. We’ve rounded up some of Samsung’s best early Black Friday deals to make your holiday shopping a little easier.

Samsung phones and tablets

Let’s start with what Samsung is best known for, its smartphones and tablets. Samsung’s latest foldables are included in the early Black Friday deals, so you can get some sweet deals if you’re thinking about joining the folding life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung’s latest foldable phone that can also be used as a tablet is now even more enticing. We already believe the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a fantastic device, but Samsung is offering a $250 discount right now. Not only that, but you also get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in your color of choice and a wireless charger at no additional cost. That means you can get the 256GB version, plus these two accessories, for $1,549.99. By trading in select devices, you can get the price down to as low as $649.99. You can also swap one of the offers for a discount on the Galax Buds Pro, which then add just $50 to the total price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

If you prefer Samsung’s clamshell phone, there’s good news for you, too. Samsung is running a similar deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, discounting it by $100 right off the bat. You also get the free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger, too, adding more value to the package. For just $949.99, you can get all three products. We’ve reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip 3, too, and found it a great step up from its predecessor. You can also use trade-in devices to go as low as $299.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+

Another device that’s getting a big discount in these early Black Friday deals is Samsung’s latest flagship tablet duo, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. You can et up to $230 off te Galaxy Tab S7+, or up to $200 off for the Galaxy Tab S7. Models with lower storage configurations have smaller discounts, but you can get the Galaxy Tab S7 starting at $499.99 instead of $649.00. And for the Galaxy Tab S7+, the maximum configuration is now just $799.99.

This is a tablet with a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it one of the smoothest tablets around. It comes with a design more friendly to the new S Pen, which is stored magnetically on the back, and you can use it with a keyboard and folio cover to create a more laptop-like experience. With the Android tablet space being as dormant as it is, this is easily one of, if not the best Android tablet, and even the regular Tab S7 is great, even with its smaller and less advanced screen.

Samsung’s deals page also claims you can get $150 off a bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, and a Samsung Wireless Charger Trio, but that deal doesn’t seem to be triggering based on our testing.

Samsung TVs

Some Samsung TVs are also discounted for these early Black Friday deals, making this a great time to upgrade your living room setup and get the family together for movie nights.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900A (up to $3,500 off)

Some of Samsung’s most premium TVs, the Neo QLED QN900A series. These TVs use Samsung’s Quantum LED technology with numerous dimming zones powered by mini LEDs. They also support up to 8K resolution, and they come with Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor 8K to enhance the quality of the image. They support HDR10+, 8K AI upscaling, and they cover 100% of DCI-P3. All sizes are discounted, and you can get up to $3,500 off the 85-inch model, bringing it down to $5,499.99 instead of $8,999.99. The 65-inch model is now $3,299.99 and the 85-inch version is $4,499.99.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90A (up to $1,700 off)

Let’s be honest, 8K resolution is probably more than anyone needs for the foreseeable future, so if you want a more affordable option, we wouldn’t blame you. You’re in luck, because Samsung has also discounted its 4K Neo QLED TVs. These TVs use the same Quantum LED technology with mini LEDs, and they also support HDR10+ and 100% of DCI-P3. These models also come with 120Hz refresh rates making them ideal for use with the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

All sizes of the TV are discounted except the massive 98-inch model. You can get up to $1,700 off, the 85-inch model, bringing the price from $4,999.99 to $3,299.99. There are smaller, sizes, though, with prices starting at $1,199.99 for the 50-inch version.

Samsung The Frame 2021 (up to $300 off)

Samsung’s The Frame is a unique-looking TV that’s meant to mimic the look of a piece of art in a gallery or museum. In addition to its unique look and customizable bezels, it’s a great TV with 4K resolution, Quantum Dot technology, and HDR support, powerful speakers, and AI features. Samsung’s early Black Friday deals page claims you can get up to $800 off, but we’re currently only seeing a discount up to $300. That brings the 75-inch model from $2,999.99 to $2,699.99 with smaller models having smaller discounts. With the sale, The Frame starts at $529.99, with numerous sizes in between all being discounted in some capacity.

Samsung computers

Phones and TVs may be Samsung’s bread and butter, but the latest Galaxy Book laptops are fantastic devices, too. And if they weren’t enticing enough before, they’re now even more interesting.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro ($250 off + $200 Samsung credit)

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is an incredibly thin laptop but it’s still packing the latest and greatest specs from Intel, and high-end specs overall, including up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The best part about it is that it has a Full HD AMOLED display, which is a rarity on Windows laptops. Typically, the laptops that offer OLED options also have higher resolution panels, which makes them very expensive and power-draining. But with the Galaxy Book Pro, you can get the benefits of AMOLED at a reasonable price and without sacrificing battery life.

This is all even more enticing now that it’s discounted by $250. The discount is the same on all configurations, so the laptop now starts at just $749.99 instead of $999.99. That’s for the 13-inch model with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The most expensive model has a 15.6-inch display and double the RAM and storage for $1,049.99, down from $1,299.99. On top of that, you get $200 in Samsung Credit to use on other products on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 ($300 off + $200 Samsung credit)

This is a convertible version of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, and it’s just as impressive, if not more so. It’s slightly thicker and heavier than the clamshell version, but it’s still incredibly thin compared to other convertibles. Since it’s a convertible, the display now supports touch and the S Pen, but it’s still a Full HD AMOLED panel.

Unlike the clamshell variant, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 only comes with an Intel Core i7, and you can get it with 16GB of RAM in the 13-inch version, which isn’t possible in the non-convertible model. That makes this version potentially even more compelling. You can get $300 off across all the available configurations, which brings the starting price down to $899.99 with a 13-inch screen, an Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The maximum configuration comes down to $1199.99. And of course, the $200 Samsung credit still applies here, too.