Samsung ends software support for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung’s flagship phones from 2018, has reached the end of life (EoL). Both phones won’t receive any new software updates from Samsung anymore, with the March 2022 security update being the last one.

Samsung has quietly removed the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus from its mobile security page, signaling the end of software support for the two phones. The move doesn’t come as a surprise, though, as Samsung originally only promised four years of support for its 2018 flagship line. Last year, Samsung moved both phones to the quarterly update schedule, a common occurrence among Samsung phones entering their final year of software support.

The Galaxy S9 series shipped with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and received its last update in Android 10, arriving as part of One UI 2.5 in late 2020. However, the devices continued to receive security updates up until March this year.

If you’re rocking a Galaxy S9 in 2022, it’s probably time to update to a new Android phone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra should make for the perfect upgrade, and you can find many more recommendations in our list of the best Android smartphones. If you’re not ready to make a jump to a new phone just yet, you can always turn to the after-development community to give your aging smartphone a new lease on life. For example, XDA Recognized Developer AlexisXDA recently ported One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 to the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. And there are dozens of Android 11 and Android 12-based custom ROMs available on XDA forums.

XDA forums: Samsung Galaxy S9 / Galaxy S9 Plus

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus were released back in 2018. The Galaxy S9 featured a 5.8-inch curved AMOLED QHD display, Exynos 9810 / Snapdragon 845 chipset, a 12MP camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. The Plus model, on the other hand, featured a bigger display and battery and came with an additional 12MP telephoto sensor.

