Samsung’s Expert RAW app is coming soon to more Galaxy phones

By default, most smartphone cameras save photos in JPEG format. But as any seasoned photographer will tell you, the best way to get the most out of your tiny smartphone camera is to shoot in RAW format. Most modern smartphones offer RAW support, while Samsung even has a dedicated app, dubbed Expert RAW, just for that. Currently, the app is only available on two phones: the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. But that’s set to change soon as Samsung has confirmed it’ll be expanding the app to more Galaxy phones.

In a recent comment on a thread over at Samsung Community forums, the Expert RAW app in charge confirmed that the app is coming soon to more Galaxy phones (via TizenHelp). As per the announcement, the Expert RAW app will be released on February 25.

Expert RAW will be officially launched on the 2/25th release date. Before the official launch, we will tell you about the final supported devices. Whether or not to support it will be decided according to the AP specifications and all lens sensor specifications, and it seems that only the top models will be supported.

The announcement says “only the top models” will be supported though it doesn’t specify which ones. In any case, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21 Plus will most likely be supported. Foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip Z 3 may also get the app, but we’ll have to wait for the official release to know for sure.

For the unaware, the Expert RAW app supports HDR multi-frame capture and lets you save shots in JPEG and DNG RAW formats. The app offers all the standard manual controls, including ISO, shutter speed, white balance, etc. The Expert RAW app also has an integration with Adobe Lightroom, allowing users to directly open their RAW shots into the app for final edits.