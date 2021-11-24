Download: Samsung releases new Expert RAW camera app for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Although the camera app on the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a Pro Mode, it only works on the phone’s primary and ultrawide cameras. The built-in Pro Mode doesn’t support the telephoto cameras on the device, but Samsung plans to change that with a new Expert RAW camera app.

Samsung has started rolling out the new Expert RAW camera app (via @FrontTron) for the Galaxy S21 Ultra on the Galaxy Store in its home country. The new app lets users make full use of the phone’s primary, ultrawide, 3x telephoto, and 10x telephoto cameras in Pro mode, giving users access to exposure value, focus, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance controls. These controls are available for both photos and videos.

Galaxy Expert RAW

APK: https://t.co/RO8DXM0AWX

Lightroom Profile:https://t.co/Nxq7ae4NF5 Supported in S21U running Android 12 or above. Linear DNG 16bit raw, Lossless JPEG, HDR, ISO, Shutter-Speed, EV, Manual Focus, White Balance, Histogram, UW, Wide, Tele(3x), Tele(10x) lens pic.twitter.com/6VSuDQo9tE — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 24, 2021

In addition, the new Samsung Expert RAW camera app lets you adjust the highlights, shadows, saturation, and tint, like the stock camera app on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Furthermore, it gives you access to a histogram, offers HDR support, and can save images in Lossless JPG and 16-bit Linear DNG RAW formats.

At the moment, the new Expert RAW camera app is only available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra running One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. It’s currently in beta, so you might encounter some issues. But Samsung plans to launch a stable release soon. According to TizenHelp, the app will also be available for the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S5E in the near future.

Download Samsung Expert RAW Camera app

If you have a Galaxy S21 Ultra and have already updated to the stable One UI 4.0 release, you can download the Expert RAW camera app by following the link above. Note that the camera app is also available on the Galaxy Store, but it appears to be live in South Korea only. Samsung may release it in other regions in the coming weeks.

Featured image: Expert RAW app listing screenshot via TizenHelp

Update: The post has been updated to rectify a translation error. At the moment, Samsung has not shared any plans to release the app for older Samsung phones.