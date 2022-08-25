You can now use Samsung Expert RAW on your Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung shared details for a fresh update for its Expert RAW app last month, revealing that it would bring two new features to users. At the time, the company said that the update would include support for Custom Presets, allowing users to define presets for frequently used camera settings, and a new Save Format menu to give users access to three new save options. Samsung has now started rolling out an update for the app via the Galaxy Store, and it brings one of the features mentioned above along with support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Expert RAW v2.0.00.3 is now available on the Galaxy Store (via Sammobile), and it brings the promised Custom Presets feature. The feature makes it easy for users to access frequently used camera settings by defining presets and saving them for quicker access. While the update does not seem to include the new Save Format menu, its changelog states that it brings some image quality improvements in low-light conditions.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Along with these changes, Expert RAW v2.0.00.3 also brings support for Samsung’s latest flagship foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If you’ve just picked one up, you can now make the most of its upgraded camera hardware with the Expert RAW app. If you’re not familiar with the app, here’s a quick refresher.

The Samsung Expert RAW app debuted with the Galaxy S21 series last year. It offers full manual camera controls, HDR multi-frame capture, a histogram, and 16-bit Lineage DNG RAW and Lossless JPG format support. In addition, it lets you adjust the highlights, shadows, saturation, and tint, like the stock camera app on Galaxy devices.

Since its release, Samsung has extended Expert RAW support to several flagship devices, and it’s now finally available for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If you’d like to try it out, you can download the latest release from the Galaxy Store on your phone. If the update is not available in your region, you can download the APK and sideload it on your device.

Exclusive Deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes the most productive smartphone on the market and makes it even better. The subtle changes to the size and weight mean it's far more comfortable to use in the hand, while the cameras have received a huge improvement meaning they're finally as good as the Galaxy S22 range. These changes aren't cheap but they take a very good smartphone and make it great! It's one of the best phones you can buy today and one that I recommend to everybody. And we have an exclusive deal for XDA readers! Pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4, and get up to $200 worth of extra benefits by clicking the button below! See the offers at Samsung!

Via: Sammobile