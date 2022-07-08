Samsung Expert RAW app to get two new features with next update

Samsung is prepping a fresh update for its Expert RAW app, which will bring two handy new features to users. The company shared details about the update in a recent post on the Samsung Community forums and confirmed that Expert RAW support for some older Galaxy models has been delayed.

The post notes that the Expert RAW app is getting a new Custom Preset feature with the upcoming release. The feature will let users define a custom preset for frequently used camera settings and save it for quicker access. In addition, the update will introduce a new Save Format menu. Currently, the Expert RAW app saves images in both RAW and JPEG formats. The upcoming Save Format menu will give users access to three new options, allowing them to save images in either RAW, JPEG, or both formats.

As mentioned earlier, the post also states that Expert RAW support for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 2 has been delayed. Earlier, the company had said that these devices would get support for the camera app in the first half of this year. However, the devices are yet to receive Expert RAW support due to issues spotted during the final validation. Currently, Samsung has not shared an updated timeline for the rollout. But the company has confirmed that Expert RAW on the Galaxy S20 Ultra will not support the telephoto camera as it does not output images in RAW Bayer format.

The updated Expert RAW app with the two new features mentioned above is yet to roll out via the Galaxy Store. But it should roll out to users over the next few days. We’ll update this post as soon as it starts rolling out.

What do you think of the new features coming to the Expert RAW app? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Community