Samsung reveals details for its new Exynos 1280 chipset

Samsung has already started shipping phones with its Exynos 1280 chipset, including the Galaxy A53, A33, and M33, but the company hasn’t actually said a lot about the new chip. Now the company has (belatedly) revealed details about the new design, which will likely appear in more mid-range Samsung phones over the coming months.

The Exynos 1280 is built on a 5-nanometer EUV process, using a combination of four Cortex A78 cores and four Cortex A55 cores. While the company has been working on AMD-based graphics for its flagship chipsets, like the Exynos 2200 found in the international Galaxy S22 series (which have some performance issues), this chip uses typical ARM Mali G68 graphics. There’s also an image sensor with support for up to 108MP and [email protected] video recording.

Samsung Exynos 1280 CPU Cortex A78

Cortex A55 GPU Mali-G68 Display Full HD @ 120Hz support AI AI Engine with NPU Memory & Storage LPDDR4x, UFS v.2.2 ISP Up to 108MP in single camera mode,Single-camera 32MP @30fps

4K 30fps encoding and decoding Modem 5G NR Sub-6GHz 2.55Gbps (DL) / 1.28Gbps (UL)

5G NR mmWave 1.84Gbps (DL) / 0.92Gbps (UL)

LTE Cat.18 6CC 1.2Gbps (DL) / Cat.18 2CC 200Mbps (UL) Charging – Connectivity WiFi 802.11ac MIMO with Dual-band (2.4/5G)

Bluetooth® 5.2

FM Radio Rx

Quad-constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS Manufacturing Process Samsung 5nm EUV process

5G is an important selling point for phone manufacturers and carriers alike, so it’s probably no surprise that the Exynos 1280 supports the newer wireless technology. The built-in modem can connect to both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, though there might be some phones with the chipset that aren’t built for mmWave. Samsung said on its website, “in sub-6GHz, the processor supports downlink and uplink speeds of up to 2.55Gbps and 1.28Gbps respectively.”

Exynos chipsets rarely make an appearance outside of Samsung’s own mobile lineup, so don’t expect to see the new chip on upcoming phones from brands like Motorola or Xiaomi, but it will likely show up in more Samsung phones over the coming months (or perhaps years).

Source: Samsung