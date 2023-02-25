Samsung has detailed the work its putting in on its new mid-range mobile platform for Android phones.

According to Samsung, the company's new Exynos 1380 mid-range processor is looking to severely step its game up over the previous Exynos 1280 chip. The Korean OEM informs that its new processor contains an octa-core CPU with four high-performing cores for faster app loading and easier multitasking when multiple programs are open. The new 1380 processor is also said to balance intensive phone usage situations along with enhanced 5G and AI technology. The company states the new 1380 chipset can achieve a near 40% increase in execution speed, 20% faster gaming loading, and a 30% increase in multi-core performance over its predecessor.

Samsung is continuing its efforts of supporting 200MP cameras with this new mid-range processor. The company states that the new Exynos 1380 contains an advanced Triple Image Signal Processor (ISP) based on the processors used in flagship devices. With that, mid-range phones outfitted with the Exynos 1380 will have support for 200MP photography, zero shutter-lag up to 64MP, High Dynamic Range, and Electronic Image Stabilization. The processor's newfound AI support will allow the camera to recognize certain objects in view and determine the best way of processing it once the image is taken so everything is of the same great quality.

For gamers who never let the road get in the way, the Exynos 1380 contains the Arm Mali-G68 GPU for powerful graphics and 3D gaming experience. Samsung also states the GPU within the processor has been given additional API support for a "new kind of gameplay experience based on augmented reality." Both the CPU and the GPU of the mid-range Exynos 1380 have been retooled to provide better battery efficiency which should prolong the battery better than the previous 1280 product.

The fluidity of a phone's display is also a key topic and Samsung's Exynos 1380 is working on that front, as well. The processor can provide a quick 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and it will also benefit any mobile gaming sessions. Samsung mentions that the chip's Adaptive Tone Control technology adjusts the brightness and contrast according to the light in your surroundings to ensure you can see what is happening in various lighting scenarios.

The details of Samsung's new processor appears to be its answer to MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 chipset which is also designed with mid-range phones in mind. The chip could also offer a 144Hz refresh rate and 200MP camera support on the next wave of mid-range phones.

Source: Samsung