Samsung will reveal Exynos chip with AMD graphics in January

Samsung started working closely with AMD back in 2019, with the goal of improving the graphics capabilities of Samsung’s Exynos System-on-a-Chip (SoC) designs. Samsung confirmed at the time that the improved GPU capabilites would arrive roughly within two years, and a new tweet from the company confirms it might be ready for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung published a tweet on Thursday teasing “the next Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2,” with a reveal date of January 11, 2022.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

RDNA is the codename for AMD’s current Radeon graphics architecture, which first arrived on the Radeon RX 5000 series of desktop graphics cards. RDNA 2 is used in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. Integrating the technology into a mobile chip could provide significant improvements over the usual Adreno graphics found in most ARM chips (which is also based on AMD technology).

Previous leaks and rumors point to the Galaxy S22 using an Exynos 2200 chipset, at least outside of North America (where Samsung’s phones usually have Snapdragon chips). The company also announced back in October that a future Exynos chip would support ray tracing graphics. There are also rumors that Samsung might sell Galaxy S22 phones with Snapdragon chips in regions that previously only had Exynos models available, such as India.

It remains to be seen if the new Exynos will compete with Apple’s mobile chipsets, which have maintained a significant lead over anything available from Samsung, Qualcomm, and MediaTek for years. Android is still the preferred gaming platform for many, thanks to the abundance of hardware options and more open software platform, but more often than not, Apple has still claimed victory in gaming performance.