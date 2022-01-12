Samsung was supposed to launch the new Exynos 2200 yesterday, but it didn’t

Samsung announced a few weeks back that it was going to launch the Exynos 2200 chipset on January 11th, 2022. It’s the next generation of Exynos chipset and will likely be powering the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup in Europe and other regions. It’s made closely with AMD as a result of a partnership announced back in 2019, with the goal of improving the graphics capabilities of Samsung’s Exynos System-on-a-Chip (SoC) designs. However, today is January 12th, 2022, and there’s no sign of the event or the SoC.

The next generation of Exynos chipsets may look promising, but it appears that all may not be well in Samsung’s camp. The original date announcement tweet from Samsung is now deleted. No new date announcement has been made yet, and no explanation has been offered either on why the previous tweet was deleted. And the Exynos 2200 obviously did not launch yesterday.

Leaker Ice Universe shared a cryptic tweet on Twitter that says many things happened in the development of the Exynos 2200, “but not a good thing“. It seems that Samsung ran into several roadblocks in the development of the chipset, though we aren’t sure what those are. Another leaker Dohyun Kim is a bit more direct, stating that the “Exynos 2200 is G.O.N.E.” (sic) and most prominent regions will switch over to Snapdragon for the Galaxy S21 series.

Previous leaks and rumors point to the Galaxy S22 using an Exynos 2200 chipset, at least outside of North America (where Samsung’s phones usually have Snapdragon chips). The company also announced back in October that a future Exynos chip would support ray tracing graphics. There are also rumors that Samsung might sell Galaxy S22 phones with Snapdragon chips in regions that previously only had Exynos models available, such as India.

For those not in the know, RDNA is the codename for AMD’s current Radeon graphics architecture, and RDNA 2 is said to be the backbone of the new Exynos GPUs. RDNA first arrived on the Radeon RX 5000 series of desktop graphics cards. RDNA 2 is used in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. Integrating the technology into a mobile chip should hopefully provide significant improvements over the usual Adreno graphics found in most ARM chips (which is also based on AMD technology).

It is unknown if this will delay the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 or affect any future devices in Samsung’s portfolio, as the company’s next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is expected to be in early February. We’ve reached out to Samsung for clarification.