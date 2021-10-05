Samsung’s next-gen Exynos chip with an AMD GPU will support ray tracing

While we’re still a few months away from Samsung’s next flagship smartphone lineup, leaks about the phones have already started popping up online. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen leaked renders of all three devices in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series and learned quite a bit about their specifications. One of the recent leaks revealed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would feature the Exynos 2200 chipset, featuring an ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three cores clocked at 2.8GHz, four cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and an AMD GPU clocked at 1250MHz.

Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed these specifications, it has previously announced that its next flagship Exynos chip would feature an AMD GPU. This adds some credibility to the aforementioned specifications. The AMD GPU in Samsung’s next-flagship Exynos chip will likely offer massive performance improvements over the Mali-G78MP14 on the Exynos 2100. In addition, Samsung claims that it will offer ray tracing support. In a recent post on Weibo (via Videocardz), the company said:

Ray tracing technology is an advanced graphics display technology supported on desktop GPUs. By calculating the position of light and the area of reflection, the pixels in the position area are rendered one by one to produce a lifelike effect. This technology is is also about to be carried on the mobile terminal of smartphones through Samsung Exynos GPU, taking the experience of mobile games to a higher level. (machine translated)

Along with the post, Samsung has shared an image that gives us a glimpse of the benefits of ray tracing on the upcoming Exynos GPU. However, the image is just for demonstration purposes, and it’s not actually rendered by a real GPU. It merely serves to show how ray tracing can illuminate objects better.

