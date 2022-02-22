More than 20 Samsung devices have already received the Feb 2022 security patches

Samsung has been doing an excellent job of keeping its devices up to date with the latest security patches. The company started rolling out the Android security patches for February 2022 to its devices towards the end of last month, and the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy A50s were the first devices to receive the February 2022 patches. Over the last few weeks, Samsung has released One UI updates with the latest security patches to a bunch of other devices. Here’s a quick rundown of all the Galaxy devices that have received the February 2022 patches so far.

Samsung Galaxy S series

As you’d expect, Samsung has already rolled out the February 2022 security patches to many of its flagship Galaxy S series devices, including the entire Galaxy S21 lineup, the Galaxy S20 lineup, the Galaxy S20 FE, and the Galaxy S21 FE. In addition, the Galaxy S10 lineup and the Galaxy S10 Lite have also received the update. You can find more details about the security updates for these devices in the section below:

Galaxy S21 series (Exynos: SM-G99xB, Snapdragon: SM-G99xU1) Firmware versions: G99xBXXS4BVA8 (Exynos), G99xU1UES5BVA6 (Snapdragon) Changelog: Exynos, Snapdragon Region: Asia, Africa, USA

(Exynos: SM-G99xB, Snapdragon: SM-G99xU1) Galaxy S21 FE (SM-G990U and SM-G990U1) Firmware versions: G990USQS2BVA4 (US carrier locked), G990U1UES2BVA3 (US unlocked) Changelog: Carrier locked, Unlocked Region: USA

(SM-G990U and SM-G990U1) Galaxy S20 series (Exynos 4G: SM-G98xF, Exynos 5G: SM-G98xB, Snapdragon: SM-G98xU) Firmware versions: G98xxXXUDEVA9 (Exynos), G98xUSQS2EVB3 (Snapdragon) Changelog: Exynos, Snapdragon Region: Europe, USA

(Exynos 4G: SM-G98xF, Exynos 5G: SM-G98xB, Snapdragon: SM-G98xU) Galaxy S20 FE 4G (SM-G780F) Firmware version: G780FXXU8DVB2 Changelog Region: Europe

(SM-G780F) Galaxy S20 FE 5G (SM-G781U and SM-G781U1) Firmware versions: G781USQS6EVB1 (US carrier locked), G781U1UES6EVB1 (US carrier unlocked) Changelog Region: USA

(SM-G781U and SM-G781U1) Galaxy S10 series (Exynos 4G: SM-G97xF, Exynos 5G: SM-G977B) Firmware version: G97xxXXSEGVA9 Changelog Region: Europe

(Exynos 4G: SM-G97xF, Exynos 5G: SM-G977B) Galaxy S10 Lite (SM-G770F) Firmware version: G770FXXS6FVA2 Changelog Region: Europe

(SM-G770F)

Samsung Galaxy Z series

Along with the Galaxy S series devices mentioned above, Samsung has also released One UI 4 updates with the February 2022 security patches for most of its Galaxy Z series devices. These include the original Galaxy Fold 4G and Galaxy Fold 5G, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Fold 3, along with all three Galaxy Z Flip variants. You can find more details about the security updates for these devices in the section below:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Global: SM-F926B, US carrier variant: SM-F926U, Canada: SM-F926W) Firmware versions: F926BXXS1BVAA (Global), F926USQS1BVAA (US carrier variant), F926WVLU1BVA9 (Canada) Changelog: Global, US carrier variant, Canada Region: South America, USA, Canada

(Global: SM-F926B, US carrier variant: SM-F926U, Canada: SM-F926W) Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Global: SM-F916B, US carrier locked: SM-F916U, US unlocked: SM-F916U1) Firmware versions: F916BXXS2FVB1 (Global), F916USQU2FVAB (US carrier locked), F916U1UEU2FVAB (US unlocked) Changelog: Global, US carrier locked, US unlocked Region: Europe, USA

(Global: SM-F916B, US carrier locked: SM-F916U, US unlocked: SM-F916U1) Galaxy Fold 5G (SM-F907B) Firmware version: F907BXXS6GVA1 Changelog Regions: Europe

(SM-F907B) Galaxy Fold 4G (SM-F900F) Firmware version: F900FXXS6GVA1 Changelog Region: Asia, Europe

(SM-F900F) Galaxy Z Flip 3 (SM-F711B) Firmware versions: F711BXXU2BVA9 (Europe), F711BXXS2BVAA (Latin America) Changelog Region: Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America

(SM-F711B) Galaxy Z Flip 5G (SM-F707B and SM-F707U) Firmware versions: F707BXXS6FVAA, F707USQS2EVB1 Changelog: F707B, F707U Region: Europe, USA, Oceania

(SM-F707B and SM-F707U) Galaxy Z Flip 4G (SM-F700F) Firmware version: F700FXXS8FVA2 Changelog Region: Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America

(SM-F700F)

Samsung Galaxy Note series

Samsung started the February 2022 patch rollout with the Galaxy Note 20 and the company has since released the patches to the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy Note 9 as well. You can find more details about the security updates for these devices in the section below:

Galaxy Note 10 series (Exynos 4G: SM-N97xF, Exynos 5G: SM-N976B, Snapdragon: SM-N97xU) Firmware versions: N97xxXXS7GVB1 (Exynos), N97xUSQS7GVA1 (Snapdragon) Changelog Region: Europe, USA

(Exynos 4G: SM-N97xF, Exynos 5G: SM-N976B, Snapdragon: SM-N97xU) Galaxy Note 9 (US carrier locked: SM-N960U, US unlocked: SM-N960U1) Firmware versions: N960USQS9FVB1 (US carrier locked), N960USQS9FVB2 (US carrier locked Spectrum Mobile Charter), N960U1UES9FVB1 (US unlocked) Changelog: US carrier locked, US unlocked Region: USA

(US carrier locked: SM-N960U, US unlocked: SM-N960U1)

Samsung Galaxy A series

Samsung has released the February 2022 security patches for four Galaxy A series devices so far. Along with the Galaxy A50s, Samsung has rolled out the latest security patches to the Galaxy A32 5G, the Galaxy A51 4G, and the Galaxy A52 4G. You can find more details about the security updates for these devices in the section below:

Galaxy A52 4G (SM-A525F) Firmware version: A525FXXU4BVB3 Changelog Region: Asia, Africa

(SM-A525F) Galaxy A51 4G (SM-A515F) Firmware version: A515FXXS5EVA1 Changelog Region: Latin America

(SM-A515F) Galaxy A32 4G (SM-A325F) Firmware version: A325FXXU2AVB1 Changelog Region: Asia, Europe

(SM-A325F)

Along with the devices mentioned above, Samsung has also rolled out the February 2022 security patches to the Galaxy M31 (SM-M315F). The software update featuring the security patches (firmware version M315FXXS2BVB1) is rolling out to users in Latin America, and it should reach other regions in the coming weeks. Lastly, Galaxy Tab S6 4G (SM-T865) users in Germany have also started receiving the latest security update (firmware version T865XXU5CVB1).

Have you received the February 2022 security patches on your Samsung Galaxy device? Let us know in the comments section below.