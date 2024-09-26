Key Takeaways Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S10 series with AI key and improved hardware.

Both models have sleek Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens and 12GB RAM as standard.

Pre-orders for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra start at $1,199.99 with availability on October

Remember a few days ago when a leaker revealed an AI key on the side of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10? Sure enough, turns out that it was true, but it was also scratching the surface of what was in store for us. Samsung has pulled back the curtain on the Galaxy Tab S10 series, and it seems that AI plays a huge role in its design.

Samsung reveals the Galaxy Tab S10 series

Image Credit: Samsung

As announced on the Samsung Newsroom, the company has revealed the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+, which it describes as its "first tablets purpose-built for AI." The leaker from earlier got it right, as the devices feature a "Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover" which you can press to invoke its AI assistant. It's also packing better hardware than the Galaxy Tab S9 series, with Samsung claiming that the S10 Ultra has "more than 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% increase in NPU."

Fortunately, the devices are more than just AI assistants. Both of them will feature a sleek Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and anti-reflection technology so you can always see what you're doing. Both of them come with 12GB of RAM as standard, but the S10 Ultra can go up to 16GB if you want a bit more memory under the hood. Plus, the Ultra will feature quite a bit more screen space, with a nice 14.6-inch display compared to the S10+'s 12.4-inch screen.

Right now, both devices are up for pre-orders, with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starting at $1,199.99 and the Galaxy Tab S10+ at $999.99. Samsung plans to have both devices generally available come October 3rd, so you shouldn't need to wait long to get your hands on one.