Samsung is known for having some of the best discounts and promotions for its products, especially ahead of the launch of something new. In less than a week, the brand will debut its latest TVs and home theater products for 2024, and in celebration, it's offering those that register a chance to win a Freestyle 2nd Gen portable projector and save $100 towards their purchase of Samsung's latest products.

Related Best TVs in 2024 Finding the best TV for yourself can seem daunting but we're here to help. Here's a list of the best TVs you buy can right now in 2023.

Save $100 just by registering with Samsung

We've seen this kind of promotional strategy before from Samsung, offering those that register early a chance to save money with the purchase of its new products. We don't know exactly what's going to be announced on March 21, but there's a good chance we're going to see some of the awesome TVs the company debuted during CES 2024. That means brilliant 8K TVs, fantastic new OLED models, along with the brand's impressive Premiere 8K wireless projector.

Of course, these types of devices can be expensive, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your current home theater products or just want to buy something new, then this is going to be the perfect time to shop to get the latest and greatest from Samsung. So how do you save $100 on your future purchase of these products? Well, all you need to do is head to the registration page and sign up.

How to register for the $100 promotion?

In order to qualify for the promotional credit, you will need to supply your first and last name, along with an email address. Furthermore, you'll also need to consent that you are 18 years and older, and share the state that you are residing in. Once all of these fields are complete, then you'll be able to select submit, and should get a confirmation of sign up to your email address within minutes.

While you're technically done, just be sure to check your inbox for the confirmation email from Samsung. Once you have this, it will show that you have been registered, which means when the products drop, you'll be able to save $100. Furthermore, Samsung has made the registration process even sweeter, throwing in a chance to win a Freestyle 2nd Gen portable projector. So regardless if you plan to buy, you can register just to try and win.

So if this all sounds like a plan, get yourself registered by heading to the website or using our link in the box above. You'll have until March 21 to get your details in, but I'd recommend getting it in sooner just to be safe.