If you're in the United States, Samsung has one of the best repair networks, offering a variety of different services in all 50 states. With that said, the company is investing more resources into its repair network, appointing 50 existing uBreakiFix repair locations as flagship Samsung repair locations by the end of the year. These designated locations will gain access to specialized repair equipment and new parts inventory. Furthermore, staff at these locations will also receive specialized training focused on Samsung devices.

The news comes from Samsung's press release, sharing increased investment in its partnership with uBreakiFix, a company known for providing third-party repair services for smartphones, tablets, and more. The company originally partnered with Samsung back in 2018, and since then, and has made strides to improve the experience for Samsung customers when they come to have their products serviced.

Although Samsung devices can be sent to a service center for repair, one of the main benefits of taking a device to uBreakiFix is the expedited repair times. For most repairs, uBreakiFix can perform same-day service on popular Samsung products, with the company claiming that 94% of walk-in repairs are completed on the same day. With Samsung's latest investment in the company, uBreakiFix will have access to more tools and resources, making the Samsung device repair experience even better.

Samsung will designate 50 uBreakiFix locations across the United States as Samsung flagship locations, and a test roll-out has already commenced in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, and Los Angeles. These locations will also become test beds for pilot programs, and when successful, these initiatives will roll out to other locations nationwide. Of course, you'll still be able to bring all your electronic devices to these flagship stores, so nothing changes there.

It's unclear just what kinds of enhanced tools and parts will be made available at these flagship locations, but this will no doubt be an important part of Samsung's support infrastructure going forward, especially as more and more foldables come to market. Samsung recently released its fifth generation foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, which are currently available for preorder, and set to arrive to retail in a few weeks' time.