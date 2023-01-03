After announcing the world's first dual 4K gaming monitor yesterday, Samsung has now showcased another unique display concept at CES 2023. Titled 'Flex Hybrid,' the new concept device from Samsung Display features a one-of-a-kind panel that both slides and folds to reveal more screen real estate.

The Flex Hybrid prototype features a hinge that lets you unfold its left half to reveal a tablet-sized display, much like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In addition, the right side of the panel can also slide outwards like LG's canceled Rollable phone, giving you access to an even larger screen. Although Samsung Display has not revealed detailed specifications, the company says that the Flex Hybrid can expand from a 10.5-inch 4:3 aspect ratio display to a massive 12.4-inch 16:10 aspect ratio panel.

Samsung could utilize this technology in a future foldable, allowing users to unfold the device for a small tablet-style experience and further expand it for content consumption. But you shouldn't expect the company to launch a device featuring this display tech anytime soon. That's because Samsung Display regularly shows off new display concepts, and its prototypes from the Display Week expo last year are yet to make it to a production device.

Along with the Flex Hybrid, Samsung Display is also showing off larger slideable prototypes for future laptops at CES 2023. The Flex Slidable Solo features a slideable display on one side, whereas the Flex Slideable Duet has a sliding mechanism on two sides. Both models can expand from 13-14 inches to 17.3 inches. Lastly, Samsung Display is also showcasing a new lineup of display panels for self-driving cars at the event, but the company hasn't shared many details regarding the same.

Via: The Verge