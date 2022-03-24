Samsung will reportedly launch a new foldable device codenamed “Diamond” later this year

Samsung currently offers two types of foldable smartphones as part of its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineups. But the company is reportedly planning to launch a third type of foldable device this year. Rumor has it that Samsung is working on a new foldable phone with a unique form factor, which should hit the shelves in the second half of 2022.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe, who has a decent track record of sharing information about upcoming Samsung products, claims that Samsung’s third foldable device is currently in development. The phone goes by the codename “Diamond” internally, and it should make its way to consumers in the second half of this year.

Samsung’s mysterious third foldable device is set for release in the second half of the year.

In addition, Ice Universe has shared an image of some Samsung executives with the upcoming smartphone. Although the picture doesn’t give us a clear look at the device, it does reveal that the phone will have a unique form factor. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the upcoming Samsung foldable doesn’t seem to have a hinge. This leads us to believe that it could feature a rollable display. Ice Universe also says that the phone has “a high probability of being a scroll screen phone,” further fueling speculation.

It’s worth noting that during its Q4 2020 earnings call early last year, Samsung shared plans to bring slidable displays to the market in 2021. Then, at Display Week 2021 in May, Samsung showed off a concept smartphone with a rollable/slideable OLED display. Although the company didn’t launch a rollable display smartphone last year, the new rumor suggests that Samsung may finally be ready to bring the innovative display solution to the market.

Samsung’s upcoming rollable display smartphone could feature the same design as OPPO’s concept OPPO X 2021 smartphone. If that’s the case, the phone will likely feature a motorized component that will expand and contract the rollable display based on the users’ needs.

Featured image: Samsung’s slideable OLED display concept