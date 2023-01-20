Samsung Display showed off some cool display prototypes at CES this year, including a Flex Hybrid model that combines the best of foldable and rollable displays into one device. In addition, the company also demoed a new type of foldable hinge at the event, which seems to have flown under the radar. Samsung Display has now revealed more details about the unique hinge alongside a new prototype display that can fold 360 degrees.

Samsung Display shared details about the new "Flex In & Out" display with The Verge, showcasing an incredible prototype that folds both inwards and outwards. To achieve this feat, the device features a new "water-drop hinge" design that creates a significantly less visible crease by allowing the display to bend in a looser shape.

Image credit: The Verge

Recent rumors suggest that Samsung could offer this water-drop hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which could significantly reduce its thickness by allowing it to fold flat with little to no gap in between. Samsung's current foldables use a U-shaped hinge that creates a prominent crease on the display and doesn't fold flat.

Image credit: The Verge

If Samsung uses the new hinge design on the upcoming foldable, it'll likely be the biggest design change for the lineup in the last couple of years. But since the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch is still months away, we'll have to wait a while to know for sure.

Currently, Samsung is gearing up to launch the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup. It will unveil the devices during its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. If you're interested in purchasing one of the new models, you can register your interest by following the link below and get up to $100 in credit.

