Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $700 $1000 Save $300 Samsung's latest and smallest foldable device is now more attractive thanks to the latest Labor Day deals, so hurry and get your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 before they sell out $800 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

Samsung’s latest foldable devices have less than a month on the shelves, and they’re already starting to receive outstanding discounts. The most affordable deal comes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which sells for $800 after receiving a $200 price drop, representing 20 percent savings. This offer will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design, which comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and other great features that make it one of the most desirable devices in 2023.

Paying $800 for a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might be a great deal, but there are other ways to save. You can also head over to Best Buy, where you can get yours for just $700 when you activate your phone today. And don’t worry if you don’t want to activate your phone. You can also choose to score better savings by trading in one of your current devices since Best Buy is giving you up to $450 trade-in credit, meaning that you could get your new smartphone for as low as $250.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also up to $300 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1400 $1800 Save $400 Get significant savings on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, now selling for as low as $1,400, thanks to the latest offers $1500 at Amazon $1400 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $1,500 thanks to a 17 percent discount, which represents $300 in instant savings. This model basically comes with the same internals you get on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but this model features a larger 7.6-inch foldable display, making it perfect for media consumption and creativity since it also supports stylus support. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the perfect option for anyone who’s more interested in a device that will boost productivity instead of carrying a regular smartphone. Yes, this device gets a similar discount at Best Buy, which means you can save more if you activate your device today.