Key Takeaways Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, offer a refined and relatively complete user experience.

Despite improvements, Samsung's foldables still lack protection against dust, which is a significant issue for devices with moving parts.

The popularity of foldables has increased, with competition from companies like Motorola, Google, and OnePlus posing a potential challenge to Samsung's market dominance in the future.

Samsung's latest foldables have arrived with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. The company has refined its offerings over the past several years in order to deliver the most complete experience possible. While the designs might be boring to some, there are a number of reasons why the brand holds the top spots every year when it comes to the best foldable smartphones available. But, regardless of the improvements, there's one thing that's still missing, and the company is well aware of one of its biggest problems with its foldables.

Although over the years, Samsung has made its foldables more durable and resistant to the elements, its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 still lack protection against dust. This is a major technical hurdle, especially for phones that have moving parts. Of course, Samsung is aware of this issue, with TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, addressing the issue during a press conference.

Using machine translation, Roh stated "We are well aware of consumer demand for dust proofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dust proofing is difficult." BizWatch was the first to report this news, which was later picked up by the folks at AndroidAuthority. Although it's a good sign that the company is working on the problem, Roh did request that consumers "please wait a little longer.”

The popularity of foldables has exploded over the past year, with more options becoming available to those in the United States. For quite some time, Samsung was the major player offering devices in the US, but this year, we've had stand-out offerings from the like of Motorola, and Google for the first time threw its hat into the ring, as OnePlus is getting ready to reveal its first foldable in the next few months.

Overall, the market is already starting to get crowded, and although Samsung was able to rest on its laurels for years, this may not be the case come next year when the competition really starts to heat up.