Samsung details the future of its foldables ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch

Samsung was the first major manufacturer to release a foldable smartphone. Despite the launch being less than ideal, the company continued to pursue the technology, making iterative improvements with its yearly releases. This year could be its best yet, as Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business, has claimed that “the mainstream moment for foldable smartphones is here.”

Last year, Samsung dominated the foldable smartphones category, bringing the technology to the masses with its aggressive pricing, financing plans, and trade-in deals. Roh says that last year, 10 million foldable devices were shipped, which is triple that of the year prior. Within the Galaxy foldable line, 70 percent gravitated to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, while the remaining 30 percent to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This insight is crucial because it shows consumers buying into foldable phones but choosing a different way to experience them. Despite impressive shipments last year, Roh predicts that in the future, growth will continue, which could be a sign of what’s to come.

While foldable phones were once viewed as a novelty when first introduced, they have quickly garnered mainstream approval and success. The consumer and its interaction with Samsung foldable devices have pushed the company to bring innovation to the space. It has “made advancements” this year with its foldable product lineup, which should further expand the experience for its users. The company says that some of these things wouldn’t be possible without its partnerships with the likes of Google, Microsoft, and others.

Almost time to unpack

Samsung recently started its marketing campaign for its next foldable smartphones, releasing a cryptic tweet and then revealing that its next line of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, would be revealed on August 10. The virtual Galaxy Unpacked event should be interesting, as there have been rumors of slightly tweaked designs and improvements in the screen technology. The main star of the event will be smartphones, but Samsung should also have some accessories to show off.

Currently, Samsung has opened its Galaxy Phone reservation page, and like in prior years; there are plenty of deals to be had and incentives that could total up to $200 in credit. While it’s hard sometimes to get excited about something we haven’t seen yet, it’s a good idea to register, as it is non-commital and only takes a name and email address to claim these early registration promotions. The promotional period closes on August 10.

Source: Samsung