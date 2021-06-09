Samsung’s new Frame TV 2021 is 46% slimmer and comes with a solar-cell remote

After launching its new range of MicroLED and Neo QLED TVs in India earlier this year in April, Samsung has now launched the next-gen Frame TV in the region. The Frame TV 2021 comes in a new 43-inch screen size and a variety of customizable bezels to suit your requirements.

As its name suggests, the Frame TV is more than just a conventional TV. It’s a piece of art that you can display in your living room. And the best part is that you can customize it to match the surroundings. But that’s not all, the new Frame TV is 46% thinner than its predecessor, which should help it seamlessly blend into the surroundings when not in use. Samsung offers a library of over 1,400 pieces of art that you can display on the TV when in standby mode, and it even lets you display your own images with customizable mat layout options.

The Frame TV 2021 features a 4K QLED panel, Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, the Quantum Processor 4K, and 4K AI upscaling capabilities. It even offers SpaceFit Sound capabilities that automatically optimizes the sound setting based on the surroundings. On top of that, the TV comes with an intelligent motion sensor that can detect your presence to turn the TV on to display artwork automatically.

Furthermore, the new Frame TV works with both Bixby and Alexa, it features a Multi View mode that lets you watch two things simultaneously, and it’s compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings app that helps it integrate seamlessly with your smart home devices. As part of Samsung’s sustainability initiative, the new Frame TV comes with a self-charging remote battery that will keep the remote charged using indoor lights.

Pricing & Availability

The Frame TV 2021 will be available in four screen sizes — 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch — priced at ₹61,990, ₹75,990, ₹89,990, and ₹124,990, respectively. It will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung’s website starting June 12th. If you purchase the TV before June 21st, you’ll get a complementary bezel worth ₹9,900. For more details, check out Samsung’s official announcement.