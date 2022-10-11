Save up to $800 on Samsung’s iconic Frame TV on Amazon and Samsung’s website

In addition to amazing deals on Samsung’s foldables and earbuds, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has some great discounts on smart TVs from the South Korean giant. If you’re in the market for a premium TV, you can currently save up to $800 on Samsung’s iconic Frame TV and up to $500 on the Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs.

You can get the 65-inch Samsung Frame TV on Amazon for just $1,598 right now, while the 75-inch and 85-inch models will set you back $2,198 and $3,498, respectively. But the price does not include the expert wall mounting service, which will cost you an extra $150 for the 65-inch model and $200 for the other two. Interestingly, Samsung is also offering a similar discount on its website, with all three models costing just a dollar more than on Amazon. However, Samsung’s installation service is more affordable at $120 for all three variants.

If you plan on installing the TV yourself, you can order it from Amazon and get faster delivery. However, if you would be much more comfortable having an expert handle the mounting procedure, you should order the TV through Samsung’s website. Note that you’ll have to manually add the installation service before purchasing the TV.

Like the Frame TV, Amazon and Samsung are also offering discounts on the latter’s Neo QLED 8K TVs. As you might have guessed, the pricing isn’t all that different, but Samsung’s professional mounting service is much more affordable. Unfortunately, the TV does not come with a wall mount, so you’ll have to purchase one separately if you buy it from Amazon. On Samsung’s website, though, you can avoid this hassle add a compatible wall mount to your purchase for a small fee.

The 65-inch variant of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV is available for $3,798 on Amazon, while the 75-inch and 85-inch models can be yours for $4,798 and $5,998. Samsung’s website has all three models listed for just a dollar extra.

Will you order these Samsung TVs from Samsung’s website and save on the installation, or will you buy them from Amazon and install them yourself? Let us know in the comments section below.