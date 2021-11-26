Save up to $300 on the Samsung Frame TV with these Black Friday deals

Samsung makes some of the best TVs in the business. Their display tech is superior which results in great quality panels, something that’s prevalent in the smartphone world. If you’re looking to purchase a new TV, you should consider getting one from Samsung if you’re looking for one that’s reliable. While we have a collection of the best TV and home audio deals for Black Friday, this particular deal from Samsung caught our attention. The Samsung Frame TV — one of Samsung’s marquee products in the TV segment, is on sale with savings of up to $300 on the 55-inch variant. There are other size variants too of the TV that you can purchase, but the 55-inch variant at $999 seems like the best value offering.

Samsung Frame TV The Samsung Frame TV is one of the best-looking TVs that has a nice aesthetic to fit into the environment in your house. It's currently on sale with $300 off making it a great purchase if you're looking for a nice-looking TV.

The Frame TV from Samsung is a 4K Quantum HDR LED TV and is mainly popular for its unique design. As the name suggests, the design of the TV replicates the look of a photo frame or a painting that you would hang on the walls of your house. This kind of look would camouflage the TV among other frames when mounted on the wall. The quality of the panel itself is also good so along with looking good on the wall, you will also be able to enjoy the content you’re watching.

The Frame is, of course, a Smart TV that comes with Alexa in-built. It runs on Samsung’s custom Tizen OS which has access to all the apps and services you would generally need on your TV. You can also customize the look of the frame around the TV or choose from preset styles and display artworks from world-class galleries. As mentioned earlier, the deal is available across various sizes of the TV right from 32-inches all the way up to 85-inches. The 55-inch variant seems like the best pick considering the $999 price.