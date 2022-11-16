Samsung's iconic Frame TV offers an unmatched aesthetic that can liven up any space. Its slim profile, customizable bezels, and impressive Quantum Dot display make it nothing short of a piece of art you can use to watch your favorite movies and TV shows. But all of these features come at a hefty price, which puts the Frame TV outside the reach of most buyers. However, thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sale, you can now get your hands on the 55-inch model for under $1,000.

The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV usually retails for $1,499.99, but you can get it for just $999.99 from Samsung and Best Buy right now. The 65-inch model is also available at a $400 discount, bringing its price down to $1,599. Follow the link below and grab the deal before stocks run out.

Samsung Frame TV Samsung Frame TV $999.99 $1499.99 Save $500 Best Buy is offering a flat $500 discount on the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV during its ongoing Black Friday sale. Get it now by following the link below. $999.99 at Best Buy $999.99 at Samsung

Note that Best Buy only seems to have the 55-inch and 65-inch models of the Frame TV on discount, while Samsung has deals on all size variants. You can grab the 32-inch model for just $549.99, the 43-inch variant for $799.99, and the 50-inch model for $899.99. The larger 75-inch and 85-inch models are available for $1999.99 and $3299.99 on Samsung's website.

No matter which size you choose, the Samsung Frame TV won't disappoint you. It features a 4K QLED panel, the Quantum Processor 4K, and 4K AI upscaling capabilities for an immersive viewing experience, and it even supports Samsung's SpaceFit Sound technology to optimize the audio output based on the environment. Furthermore, the TV comes with an intelligent motion sensor that can detect your presence to turn on the TV to display artwork. The TV has a built-in library of over 1,400 pieces of art that you can display on the TV in standby mode.

Other noteworthy features include a customizable bezel that you can match to the TV's surroundings, Bixby and Alexa support, SmartThings compatibility, and a self-charging remote battery that uses indoor light to keep the remote charged and ready to use.

Will you finally seal the deal on the Samsung Frame TV during Best Buy's Black Friday sale? If you still think it's too expensive, you can check out our Black Friday smart TV and home audio deals hub for more amazing offers.