Samsung will show off its vision for the future of smartwatches next week

Samsung has announced that it will hold a virtual Samsung Galaxy session at this year’s Mobile World Congress. On June 28th, at 19:15 CET, Samsung will not only be showcasing how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices aims to enhance people’s lives, but it will also be unveiling “the future of smartwatches”. That’s a vague teaser for sure, but it’s likely we’ll catch a glimpse at the new Wear OS 3.0 update and possibly Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4.

Google announced the next major version of its smartwatch OS, Wear OS, at the I/O developer conference last month. Google said it had partnered with Samsung to rebuild Wear OS with new health features. The upcoming release will be the biggest update to the Android-based smartwatch platform in years, apart from details gleaned from a few developer pages and an early access emulator build, we don’t know much about the big Wear OS update. Since Samsung is involved in the new Wear OS version, we’re hoping to learn more about the software at the company’s MWC event.

Again, though, Samsung’s invitation lacks clarity, but obviously, we’re going to see some smartwatch-related news at the event. It may not necessarily be an announcement of new hardware as nobody seems to be predicting a Galaxy Watch launch this soon. Instead, expect Samsung’s MWC event to be a preview of what’s to come. Hopefully, Samsung will genuinely surprise us and tease new hardware at the event.

Samsung previously withdrew its physical presence at MWC 2021, though the company is clearly still dedicated to having some kind of presence during the event. Whatever is announced will likely have some relevance to the company’s newly revealed partnership with Google, and no matter what, that’ll be exciting to learn about.

The company has also said that it “will be sharing its latest security enhancements and innovations designed to give users protection and peace of mind in an open and connected world.” The event will be available through both the Samsung Newsroom and the official Samsung YouTube channel starting at 19:15 CET on Monday, June 28th.