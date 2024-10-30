Samsung Odyssey G3 $130 $230 Save $100 The Samsung Odyssey G3 is a great budget gaming monitor. It's 27 inches, packs a 1080p resolution, and has a fast 180Hz refresh rate. The monitor also has wide viewing angles and AMD FreeSync support. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price ever at just $130 for a limited time. $130 at Amazon

If you're trying to build a gaming setup on a budget, or just want to upgrade to a good gaming monitor that isn't going to hurt your wallet, the Samsung Odyssey G3 is going to be it. This monitor has been around for a little while in Samsung's monitor lineup, but the 2024 version is going to offer some of the best bang for your buck, thanks to its improved specifications over previous models.

For a limited time, you can score this gaming monitor for just $130, which is $100 less than its original retail price. So get this deal while you can and save 43% from Amazon because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor?

Perhaps the first thing that's going to pop out at you with this monitor is going to be its 180Hz refresh rate. The monitor also delivers 1ms response time, along with a 1080p resolution that's going to be great for fast-paced gaming. Not only that, but you also get support for AMD's FreeSync technology that will provide further smoothing even with the most challenging scenarios.

Of course, this wouldn't be a proper gaming monitor if there weren't gaming perks like a Black Equalizer and Virtual Aim Point modes. There's even an Eye Saver mode that will cut down on blue light, making long sessions more tolerable and less stressful for your eyes. This monitor also has plenty of connectivity with HDMI and DisplayPort.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this monitor, and at this price, it's an absolute steal. So get it while you still can at this price because it won't be around for long. Or if you're still on the fence and have a little more to spend, you can always check out some other budget monitor options as well.