SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor $1100 $1600 Save $500 A fantastic ultrawide OLED monitor that's now $500 off for a limited time. $1100 at Amazon

You really can't go wrong with an ultrawide OLED monitor. Not only are you getting tons of screen real estate, but you're also getting fantastic colors, deep back levels, and excellent performance numbers too.

With that said, ultrawide OLED monitors can be expensive, which means, if you're looking to buy one, you're going to want to grab one when it's on sale. Luckily, Samsung's G93SC series OLED monitor is now being discounted by $500, making it a great time to buy.

What's great about Samsung's G93SC OLED ultrawide monitor?

Well for starters, this monitor offers tons of screen space, coming in at 49 inches. Not only that, this monitor also offers excellent performance numbers as well, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Furthermore, you're also getting an immersive screen experience thanks to its 1800R curvature, and plenty of connectivity as well with USB, HDMI, DisplayPort connections.

In addition to the above, since this is an OLED panel, you're going to get vibrant colors and excellent black levels with support for DisplayHDR True Black. If that wasn't enough, you're also going to get support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which can deliver added enhancements during game play. And thanks to its 32:9 aspect ratio, you'll be able to virtually split the monitor evenly in two, even from two different sources.

This really is one of those monitors that offers lots of features for a great price. While it isn't the cheapest ultrawide monitor out right now, it's certainly a good buy, especially now that it's $500 off. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.