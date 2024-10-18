Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor $950 $1600 Save $650 A fantastic OLED gaming monitor that delivers excellent colors and performance numbers. And for a limited time, you can save 41% on this model for a limited time. $950 at Amazon

There are a lot of different options when it comes to monitors, but if you're looking to get the most screen real estate without it taking up a lot of space, then going with an ultrawide monitor is going to be an ideal solution. Of course, there are lots of ultrawide monitor options too, but we think this one from Samsung is going to be a great choice thanks to its excellent colors and fantastic performance numbers.

For a limited time, you can score Samsung's 49-inch G93SC model for a fantastic price. While it has an MSRP of $1600, it can now be had for much less, with a steep discount that knocks 41% off, dropping the price to $950. While it isn't cheap, it is one of the cheapest prices that we've seen for this model, with the lowest coming in at $901. The current price isn't too far off from the historic low, which makes it a great time to buy.

What's great about Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 monitor?

We've already talked about the large 49-inch ultrawide panel, but let's not forget that this is an OLED that delivers remarkable colors and also fantastic black levels with DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400. In addition, you're also getting fantastic performance here as well with its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

If that wasn't enough, this monitor also delivers an immersive experience thanks to its 1800R curvature and is great for gaming with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology. Of course, you're also going to get plenty of connectivity options here with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort and a built-in USB hub. And with Auto Source Switch+, the monitor will automatically switch inputs for you.

There's even a picture-by-picture mode that will let you split the screen in two and put screens side by side from different sources. Overall, you can't go wrong with this monitor that really delivers on all fronts. And best of all, it's now down to a low price that knocks $650 off its original retail, making it a great time to buy. So if you've been thinking about buying an ultrawide monitor, grab this one while you can because this deal won't last long.