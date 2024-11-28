Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor $760 $1300 Save $540 Lots of screen real estate with great performance features at a cost that comes in way below retail. Grab it now for an absolute steal as it falls to its lowest for Black Friday. $760 at Amazon

If you're looking for a giant ultrawide monitor, then this Samsung Odyssey G9 is going to be right up your alley. Not only does it offer sprawling screen real estate, but it also features excellent performance numbers as well. Best of all, for a limited time, you can score this monitor for a great price as it drops 42%, falling to its lowest price to date at just $760.

What's great about this Samsung Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor?

There are a lot of Samsung Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitors from the brand, but this particular model offers a great combination of features for a fantastic price. As stated before, you get a 49-inch panel that delivers crisp details with vibrant colors and great contrast. Plus, it has a 1000R curvature that's able to increase the level of immersion when playing your favorite games or when watching TV shows.

This curve is also great when browsing the web and getting some work done as it can reduce eye strain as well. Since this is an ultrawide screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio, it does allow for some great perks, like being able to put two screens side by side without the need for two physical monitors. In addition, it also has a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and an excellent response time at 1ms.

And just in case you need that extra boost, this monitor also offers support for AMD's Freesync Premium Pro that can reduce screen tearing when playing fast-paced games. The design is minimalist, but it also offers some customizable RGB just in case you want to add a pop of color to your desk setup. The monitor can also be adjusted in a number of ways for optimal viewing, with adjustments for tilt, swivel, and height.

You really can't go wrong with this monitor, especially now that it's being discounted to $760. If you're on the fence, check out some other monitor promotions with these early Black Friday deals.