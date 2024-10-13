Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 $1080 $1800 Save $720 A fantastic gaming monitor that really manages to deliver on all levels. For a limited time, you can score this deal that knocks $720 off. $1080 at Amazon

While this Samsung monitor got a pretty big discount during the Prime Big Deal Days event, we're now seeing an even better deal that knocks it down to one of its lowest prices to date. For a limited time, you can score the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor for $720 less, which is 40% off its original retail price of $1,800.

Related Best ultrawide monitors in 2024 Need a new ultrawide monitor? Check out our ultimate guide to finding the right one that's right for you, whatever your use case might be.

Now, this is one of our favorite ultrawide monitors of 2024, and it delivers on pretty much all levels. And while this isn't the lowest price we've seen on the Odyssey OLED G9, it's extremely close, with the previous low coming in at just $30 less. So, if you've been in the market for a great monitor and want one that offers great performance and a fantastic experience, then this one's going to be it.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9?

One of the first things that you're going to notice is the massive screen that stretches 49 inches. Now, if you've never sat in front of a screen this large, you're going to be overwhelmed at first, but once the shock and awe melt away, you'll realize just how functional having this much screen real estate can be.

Now it isn't just all about size with the Odyssey OLED G9, because it also provides a fantastic visual experience thanks to its QD-OLED panel that delivers colors and black levels that go unmatched. The monitor also packs impressive performance numbers as well, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

And while this monitor does cater to gamers, it can also be a productivity beast thanks to its 32:9 aspect ratio. Furthermore, this monitor also provides a level of immersion thanks to its 1000R curvature, which is great when playing games or enjoying your favorite TV shows.

It even provides a smart TV experience with its integrated software that offers easy access to popular streaming services. You can even play games directly from the monitor without a console or PC connected thanks to Samsung's Gaming Hub.

This monitor really can do it all, and it does so while looking incredibly sleek. Of course, you can always customize the look a little bit with thanks to its integrated LED lighting that can really add a pop of color to your current desk setup.

With all that said, you really can't go wrong here. This is one of the best ultrawide monitors you can buy, and now that it's on sale, which means you're getting great bang for your buck.