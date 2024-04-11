Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED $1100 $1800 Save $700 If you're looking to get the best and most immersive experience possible, then look no further than this Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor that's now $700 off for a limited time. $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy

This monitor is one of our favorites and is considered one of the best ultrawide monitors that you can buy in 2024. Not only do you get a fantastic QD-OLED panel that offers impressive and vibrant colors, but you also get an immersive curve that really keeps you in the action whether you're playing games or watching movies.

Related Best ultrawide monitors in 2024 Need a new ultrawide monitor? Check out our ultimate guide to finding the right one that's right for you, whatever your use case might be.

While a monitor like this usually costs quite a bit, you can sometimes find it on sale with a sweet discount. With that said, we've managed to uncover a fantastic deal that knocks $700 off the original retail price, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. This deal can be had from Amazon and Best Buy. So if you've been looking to splurge on a new monitor, now's going to be a great time to do so.

What's great about this 49-inch Samsung monitor?

The first thing you're going to notice about this monitor is its massive 49-inch panel. Not only do you get tons of screen real estate, but you're also getting one of the best panels on the market, since its QD-OLED. In addition, you're going to get vibrant colors that absolutely pop, along with a 1000R curve that provides an amazing and immersive experience.

When it comes to the performance numbers, this monitor is phenomenal, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, making it perfect for gaming. In addition, you also get support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which will minimize screen tearing, and the 32:9 aspect ratio will allow you to be more productive by creating a virtual dual monitor setup with ease.

Those that want to inject a bit of their own personality into their setup will be happy to know that this monitor also offers LED lighting that can be customized. Overall, this really is a special monitor and is now available for a fantastic price that knocks $700 off its original $1,799.99 price tag, dropping it down to $1099.99. So get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.