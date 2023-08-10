Key Takeaways Samsung has announced the One UI 6.0 beta program for Galaxy S23 series, offering a simplified design and a more user-friendly experience.

The new software introduces customization options such as different lock screens and a custom camera widget for preselecting camera modes and saving locations.

One UI 6 also includes improved productivity and security features, allowing users to complete tasks more efficiently and work worry-free.

Following a ton of leaks, rumors and speculation over the past several weeks, Samsung has finally announced the One UI 6.0 beta program for the Galaxy S23 series. The new software is based on Android 14, and is expected to offer a slew of new features and a more user-friendly experience. News about the beta program was revealed earlier this week when Samsung Germany published (and then hastily deleted) a press release announcing the One UI 6 beta roll-out for the company's latest mainstream flagships.

According to Samsung, one of the best aspects of One UI 6 is its simplified design that brings a modern look and feel to the UI. New elements in the latest firmware include a default font and additional emojis in Samsung Keyboard. The Quick Panel now also has a new look and an 'instant access option,' allowing users to easily access the most common features, such as screen visibility and settings.

The new software also brings more customization options, enabling users to set different lock screens according to Modes and Routines. There's also a new custom camera widget that can be used to preselect a camera mode and a photo saving location. Finally, the company also highlighted the improved productivity and security features in the latest update. According to Samsung, One UI 6 will allow users to complete everyday tasks quicker, thereby improving productivity. It will also include what Samsung described as "robust security and privacy" features that should allow users to work worry-free.

One UI 6 beta is currently rolling out to Galaxy S23-series users only in the U.S., Germany and South Korea, meaning you will have to wait a while longer to test out the new software if you live elsewhere. However, if you are in any of the three aforementioned countries and use a Galaxy S23-series device, you can get a taste of Android 14 right away by enrolling your phone in the One UI beta program using the Samsung Members app.