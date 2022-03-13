Samsung will unveil new Galaxy A phones on March 17

Samsung just released the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series last month, followed by a few more budget devices since then (like the Galaxy F23 in India), but the company isn’t done with its 2022 lineup. Samsung is now sending out invitations for a “Galaxy A Event” for March 17, where the company will reveal new phones.

There aren’t any confirmed details yet about what we’ll see on March 17, and the below teaser image doesn’t really tell us anything. However, there’s a good chance we’ll see at least the Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, and Galaxy A23, since thosephones have been extensively leaked over the past few months.

Based on information from previous leaks, the Galaxy A53 is expected to have a 6.46-inch 1080×2400 display, a 4,860mAh battery, an unspecified 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of internal storage, microSD card support up to 1TB, three rear cameras, and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. It might be one of the better budget devices we see this year, considering the Galaxy A52 5G was a great phone, though the removal of the 3.mm headphone jack is a bummer.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A33 is expected to have a similar design, with the same removed headphone jack. The Galaxy A23 will (presumably) be the cheapest of the bunch, with leaks indicating a front camera notch and 6.6-inch display. Thankfully, if previous leaks are correct, the headphone jack is sticking around on the A23.

Even though companies like Xiaomi and Oppo are usually more competitive on low-end and mid-range phones than Samsung, devices from those companies aren’t available in the United States and a few other countries. That leaves Samsung’s Galaxy A series as the best options for a cheap Android phone in much of the world, especially given the company’s improved software support.

Source: Samsung