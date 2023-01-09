Despite 2023 just getting underway, Samsung is already coming into the new year strong with a variety of TV, monitor and smartphone announcements. Last week, during CES 2023, the company debuted its new Galaxy A14 5G, and now, it looks to unveil another Galaxy A series smartphone on January 18.

While Samsung hasn't stated exactly what's going to be announced, the company has left some clues on the announcement webpage, sharing that the handset will arrive with a powerful processor, a 120Hz display, triple camera setup touting a ‘No Shake Cam’ feature, which is just optical image stabilization (OIS), and 5G. The device will also be available with 8GB RAM and launch in three colors: Awesome Black, Awesome Burgundy, and Awesome Green.

For the most part, the guess around the internet is that Samsung will announce the Galaxy A54 5G, which has seen a few leaks over the past weeks. But it could also be something else, as the leaked colors and official Samsung renders don't seem to quite match up. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to find out, since the device will be announced in India next week. If interested in the upcoming smartphone, users can head to the source below and enter your email to be notified of the release.

For those looking forward to Samsung's more premium handsets, news is that the Galaxy S23 series will be announced at the top of next month. This is according to a leak from the Colombian Samsung website that showed off a promotional image of the next Galaxy Unpacked event slated for February 1. Along with new smartphones, Samsung is also expected to announce a new line of Galaxy Books. If this happens to be the case, we could have a relatively packed event slated for February.

Source: Samsung