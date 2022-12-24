Samsung has been doing a great job updating its wide catalog of smartphones to Android 13. While it has brought the new OS update to its latest flagship lineup, it has also managed to deliver the updates to some of its older smartphones, and lower-end units like the Galaxy A13 5G as well. While not the latest version of Android, Samsung has now delivered another set of OS updates to two handsets in the US, the Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A02s.

The Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A02s have both been updated to Android 12. The reason why this is a big deal is that Android 12 was a major update, giving Android a new look and updating it with many new features. While it didn't have the best roll-out or release, it still had a lot to offer when compared to the previous version of Android, making it a worthwhile upgrade, especially when it doesn't cost anything.

According to the folks at SamMobile, the update is rolling out as firmware version A015UVHU7CVK9 for Galaxy A01 owners on the Xfinity Mobile wireless network in the United States. In addition, another update, firmware version A025U1UEU1CVK6, is rolling out to the carrier-locked Galaxy A02s in the United States. Both versions are rolling out as the Samsung One UI 4.1 Core update and have the November 2022 security patch included as well.

Since both of these smartphones are lower-end units, these will most likely be the last major updates that they receive. If you have one of these models in your possession, you can head to the Settings menu, then check the Software Update section to see whether the update is available. If it is, you'll be able to download it over-the-air and install it seamlessly. If not, you'll have to remain patient and wait for the update to arrive.

Luckily, there are alternate ways to get the update, like manually installing it, which might be a good way to go. Just make sure to back up all of your important information first before you go this route.

