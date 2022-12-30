So far, Samsung has done a pretty good job in rolling out One UI 5 to its lineup of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, but there’s still a fair bit of work to do. Even though the holiday season is upon us, the company has been expanding Android 13 to more Galaxy A, M, and XCover series devices over the past few days.

Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A13 4G

Samsung has begun seeding the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy A04s in the form of a slightly trimmed down edition of its custom skin known as One UI Core 5. Both SM-A047F and SM-A047M variants of the phone are receiving the new build. The update carries build number A047FXXU1BVK5 (for the "F" model) / A047MUBU1BVK5 (for the "M" model) and is available in multiple Asian and European countries. Besides bumping the One UI version, the software package also includes November 2022 security patches.

Apart from the Galaxy A04s, the 4G edition of the Galaxy A13 has also picked up the Android 13 update in several regions. The One UI Core 5 update for the Galaxy A13 4G is currently rolling out to users in the form of software version A135FXXU2BVL2 / A135MUBU2BVL2 for the Exynos 850-powered SM-A135F and SM-A135M models. On the other hand, the MediaTek Helio G80-powered SM-A137F model is receiving the same update with the A137FXXU1BVL1 tag. The security patch level is November 2022 for both the cases.

Galaxy M12 and Galaxy XCover Pro

The 2021's Galaxy M12 is yet another Exynos 850-powered device that has received a taste of Android 13. However, unlike its siblings, the phone is running the full-fledged release of One UI 5. The build number of the release is M127FXXU3CVL2, and it also brings in the November 2022 security patches.

Samsung Galaxy M12 XDA Forums

After updating the Galaxy XCover 6 to Android 13 last month, Samsung has now started rolling out the One UI 5 firmware for the Galaxy XCover Pro. The 2020's rugged offering from the Korean OEM is receiving the update across North America, Europe, and Asia. In the U.S., both the Verizon and the carrier-unlocked variants have picked up the new release.

Interestingly, Samsung initially rolled out the update with the November 2022 SPL in some regions, which was eventually replaced by a newer build with the December 2022 security patches.

As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, it might take several days before the update is rolled out to everyone. With that said, if you don't want to wait for the OTA to hit your unit, you can check out our tutorial on manually installing the latest Samsung firmware on any Galaxy device.

