A new update is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A12, bringing the December 2022 Android security update to the handset across the world. The update is now rolling out to carrier-locked US variants of the phone, along with the international version too. So if you have the Galaxy A12, you might want to check your phone, as you might be in store for a nice surprise.

According to the folks at SamMobile, a new update is rolling out for the Galaxy A12. The update is currently rolling out to the international model, along with carrier-locked variants in the United States. Furthermore, the source states the update is also rolling out to models in South Korea.

As for the specifics, we're looking at firmware version A125FXXU2CVL1 for the international variant that will correspond with model SM-A125F. The carrier-locked model in the US, model SM-A125U, which is on US Cellular’s wireless network, is getting the update as firmware version A125NKSU2CVL1. The South Korean model, which comes as the SM-A125N model, will receive the firmware version A125USQS5CVL6.

While there isn't a changelog attached, the December 2022 Android security update offers over 90 fixes for security issues on its own and there is always the chance that Samsung has included its own bug fixes and optimizations. If you don't see this update, chances are, it's still in the process of rolling out. The source states that a wider release of the update to other regions is expected within the week, so be patient if you have yet to see it.

Source: SamMobile