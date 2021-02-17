Samsung Galaxy A12 lands in India with a 5,000mAh battery and quad cameras

Hot on the heels of the Galaxy F62 launch in India earlier this week, Samsung is back again with a new smartphone: Galaxy A12. The Galaxy A12 is the direct successor to the last year’s Galaxy A11. It was launched in Europe in November last year, and today the company is finally bringing it to the Indian market. The latest budget-friendly offering from Samsung improves upon its predecessor in multiple areas, including the camera, battery, and memory.

Galaxy A12: Specifications

Specification Galaxy A12 Dimensions and Weight 164 x 75.8 x 8.9mm

205g

Plastic build Display 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V

1600 x 720 (HD+) SoC MediaTek Helio P35 9x ARM Cortex-A53 cores @ 2.3GHz 12nm TSMC

IMG PowerVR GE8320 RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

64GB/128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

15W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 48MP ISCOCELL GM2 primary

48MP ISCOCELL GM2 primary Secondary: 5MP wide-angle

5MP wide-angle Tertiary: 2MP macro

2MP macro Quarternary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 10 with One UI Core 2.5

In terms of design, the Galaxy A12 is a clear departure from the previous model, packing a square camera module instead of a vertical strip and a waterdrop notch instead of the hole-punch. The display is marginally larger at 6.5-inch, but it’s still an HD+ panel, so we do not see a substantial improvement here. It’s unclear whether it’s an AMOLED or LCD panel, but it’s most probably the latter as Samsung’s press release is unusually mum about it.

On the back, we see a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. The 8MP selfie camera is unchanged from the last model.

The Galaxy A12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset, backed by 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB flash storage.

The battery has been upgraded to a 5,000mAh unit and charges via a 15W fast charger. The Galaxy A12 comes running Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI Core 2.5 on top.

Pricing and Availability

Available in three colors, Black, Blue, White, the Galaxy A12 is priced at ₹12,999 for the base 4GB/64GB variant and ₹13,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. The phone will go on sale from Feb 17 from Samsung.com, leading online stores and offline retailers.