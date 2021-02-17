Samsung Galaxy A12 lands in India with a 5,000mAh battery and quad cameras
Hot on the heels of the Galaxy F62 launch in India earlier this week, Samsung is back again with a new smartphone: Galaxy A12. The Galaxy A12 is the direct successor to the last year’s Galaxy A11. It was launched in Europe in November last year, and today the company is finally bringing it to the Indian market. The latest budget-friendly offering from Samsung improves upon its predecessor in multiple areas, including the camera, battery, and memory.

Galaxy A12: Specifications

SpecificationGalaxy A12
Dimensions and Weight
  • 164 x 75.8 x 8.9mm
  • 205g
  • Plastic build
Display
  • 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V
  • 1600 x 720 (HD+)
SoC
  • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 9x ARM Cortex-A53 cores @ 2.3GHz
    • 12nm TSMC
  • IMG PowerVR GE8320
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 15W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 48MP ISCOCELL GM2 primary
  • Secondary: 5MP wide-angle
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
  • Quarternary: 2MP bokeh
Front Camera8MP
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Security
  • Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Software
  • Android 10 with One UI Core 2.5

In terms of design, the Galaxy A12 is a clear departure from the previous model, packing a square camera module instead of a vertical strip and a waterdrop notch instead of the hole-punch. The display is marginally larger at 6.5-inch, but it’s still an HD+ panel, so we do not see a substantial improvement here. It’s unclear whether it’s an AMOLED or LCD panel, but it’s most probably the latter as Samsung’s press release is unusually mum about it.

On the back, we see a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. The 8MP selfie camera is unchanged from the last model.

The Galaxy A12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset, backed by 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB flash storage.

The battery has been upgraded to a 5,000mAh unit and charges via a 15W fast charger. The Galaxy A12 comes running Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI Core 2.5 on top.

Pricing and Availability

Available in three colors, Black, Blue, White, the Galaxy A12 is priced at ₹12,999 for the base 4GB/64GB variant and ₹13,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. The phone will go on sale from Feb 17 from Samsung.com, leading online stores and offline retailers.

